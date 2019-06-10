Kellen Winslow II's conviction is hard not to grimace at. San Diego County jury, albeit a conflicted one, has found the ex-NFL player guilty of rape, lewd conduct, and indecent exposure. After consulting with the judge presiding over Windlow's fate, decided to forego the six other felonies that remained at an impasse when the initial verdict was read aloud. Bear in mind, the jury did agree to re-open the deadlocked charges at a later time, if so requested.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Given that 6 of 12 felony counts were left ajar, Kellen Winslow II stands a good chance of avoiding a life sentence. Today's hearing renders the ex-footballer a convicted rapist by decree. His sentencing is scheduled for a hearing at a later date. For now, Winslow faces somewhere in the range of 3-8 years in prison, as a lifetime status offender made irrevocable by congressional measures taken in 1994.

The 58-year old homeless woman isn't the only accuser he came forward during the 2-week trial process. Several of the Jane Doe's who were brave enough to testify against the maligned footballer, say he threatened to kill them at different stages of the ordeal(s). For the record, Winslow wasn't accused of misconduct, but something far more grievous in the eyes of the penal system - as the violent ordeals involved him picking up strangers and hitchhikers in a predatory fashion.

