Keke Palmer has been a very honest creative when it comes to her personal life and some of the trials and tribulations she has faced throughout the years. The actress has never been shy to explain exactly how she feels on a subject, even if her thoughts may go against what some of her fans think. For instance, she recently called out Tory Lanez for his alleged actions against Megan Thee Stallion.

Today, Palmer gave her fans some insight into her mental health, as she posted a video of herself kissing a man in a tender moment. In the caption, Palmer explains how the moment triggered some of her trauma and how she ultimately sought to cope with it all.

"Rare footage of me in the process of becoming randomly suspicious of someone I trust because I struggle with distinguishing reality from my crippling anxiety and emotional trauma," Palmer wrote on Twitter.

While Palmer made the post to express her vulnerability to her audience, fans decided to make jokes as opposed to sympathizing. For instance, many immediately caught on to the fact that she was kissing a white man, which led to plenty of ridicule and some of the most common Dr. Umar memes one could find on the timeline during any given day.

Palmer even replied to some of the commenters, noting just how funny some of them were. In fact, Palmer's post had fans so riled up that her name became one of the biggest trending topics on Twitter. Needless to say, the actress and artist makes quite the impression on her fans.