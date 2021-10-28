Kevin Hart's E! game show, Celebrity Game Face is currently in its second season, and over the past several episodes, famous duos such as Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, Ludacris and Eudoxie Bridges, Wanda and Alex Sykes, and more have participated in the virtual game show. The most recent episode featured guests Monica, Supa Cent, Ike and Jon Barinholtz, Brittney Winbush, and Keke Palmer, and one of the challenges resulted in a hilarious NSFW moment between Keke Palmer and her mother, Sharon Palmer.

During the challenge, the celebrity duos were tasked with calling a person of their choice who would be tasked with answering a series of questions that were designed to grow increasingly NSFW. Keke Palmer and Brittney Winbush opted to call Keke's mother, and their phone conversation didn't disappoint.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

After asking her mother simple questions like "Who is the host of RuPaul's Drag Race?" and "What are the primary ingredients of a BLT?," the phone call ramped up a lot when the questions started to get more sexual.

"It's about to get crazy, but me and you talk like this. You not afraid!" Keke Palmer said before presenting her mother with the first sexually suggestive question. "When two people are 69-ing, what are they doing?"

The rest of the episode's cast immediately burst into laughter, and Keke's mother responded with a question, saying, "Is that sex?" Keke assured her that she was on the right track and urged her to stop holding back, which led her mother to exclaim, "They doing oral sex!"



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Then, Keke Palmer asked her mother, "When it comes to all sex should I spit or swallow?"

Some of the guest celebrities were in shock that the talented multi-hyphenate would really ask her mother that question while others responded by laughing to the awkward situation, but Keke Palmer's mother didn't hesitate to give her daughter an answer, saying, "Yo ass better spit!"

Watch the full clip from Kevin Hart's Celebrity Game Face below. Keke Palmer and her mom's NSFW conversation starts around the 2:55-mark.