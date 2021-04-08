She's spent nearly two decades in the spotlight so Keke Palmer knows the ins and outs of being a child star-turned-adult. At 27-years-old, Keke has accomplished more in her career than veterans twice her age, and with each new project, she sets a new standard for not only herself but those who will follow in her footsteps. We've all bore witness to the pitfalls of child stardom and somehow, Palmer has been able to avoid scandal. In her recent cover feature with InStyle, the actress details her experience with growing up under the pressures of Hollywood as a kid.

"At a young age, as a child [in the] entertainer world, your emotions are always the last thhttps://www.hotnewhiphop.com/keke-palmer-defends-admiration-of-tyler-perry-blasts-social-media-critics-news.118692.htmling that people care about. I think you get really quickly into being a people-pleaser and trying to be everything that everybody wants you to be," said Palmer. "I think in a lot of that, you end up being misunderstood."

"I've fought a lot of that most of my adult life, and I'm still new into my adult life," she added. "And I think that's something that I work towards every day is to not worry about people not understanding me, because I understand myself." Keke said she prefers being alone because "I actually like me" and just because she's nice doesn't mean she has some sort of issue with herself.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

"Actually, no. It's y'all not knowing what y'all want and projecting that on me that's giving me the stress," said Palmer. "Me, on my own, in my own room, I'm happy as hell... I had to really come to that understanding that success is what you make it and what you design it to be. Everybody is not Beyoncé, and that's alright. That doesn't mean that you're not amazing because if you're not Beyoncé, maybe you are Norah Jones."

Listen to Keke chat with Laura Brown for InStyle below and check out a few shots from her cover feature.