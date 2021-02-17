Jordan Peele's directorial debut with Get Out was a smash. The humor in the film showcased his comedic background but overall, it's messaging and plot turned it into one of the most important horror films of the past decade. Since then, Peele has continued to take on directorial duties with films like Us while building up the hype for the upcoming Candyman remake.



Jordan Peele is already working on a third film which he will be directing that has yet to be titled. Though information is limited on this mystery project, it was confirmed that Keke Palmer was officially tapped for the starring role in the film. The upcoming project will be part of the five-year deal between Monkeypaw and Universal.

Daniel Kaluuya, who starred in Get Out, is reportedly in talks to join the case as well. This would reunite Peele and Kaluuya for the first time since Get Out.

Earlier reports stated Jesse Plemons would be joining the cast, though Collider has confirmed that is not the case. Apparently, there's a scheduling conflict.

Sources say that Keke Palmer, who appeared on Key & Peele in 2013, will be playing the role of the antagonist in Peele's upcoming movie.

Keep your eyes peeled for more information regarding the movie which is expected to be out in theatres on July 22, 2022.



