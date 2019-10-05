Universal Pictures is locking in Jordan Peele for the foreseeable future. Earlier this week, the Us and Get Out director, as well as his production company, Monkeypaw Productions, inked a lucrative five-year deal with the studio. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal Pictures will develop two new feature films written, directed and produced by Peele over the next five years.

“Jordan has established himself as a premier voice and original storyteller with global appeal. He is leading a new generation of filmmakers that have found a way to tap into the cultural zeitgeist with groundbreaking content that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds,” said Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley. “We also share an important goal with Monkeypaw when it comes to increasing representation onscreen in the characters that are portrayed, the stories that are told and the people who tell them.”

Peele added, “It would not have been possible to make Get Out and Us without the endless trust and support we received from Donna Langley and the team at Universal. Their willingness to take risks and their commitment to original content makes them the perfect collaborative partner for Monkeypaw. I couldn’t be more excited for what lies ahead.”

Be on the look-out for Jordan Peele’s next effort sometime soon.