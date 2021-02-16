monkeypaw
- TVJordan Peele Movies and TV: Unpacking the VisionJordan Peele is a versatile actor and director known for his genre-bending approach to filmmaking and his commitment to social commentary. Peele's passion for telling stories that push boundaries and address issues such as race, identity, and social justice ensures that he will continue to be a significant driving force in Hollywood for years to come.By Jessica Lyons
- MoviesJordan Peele Taps Keke Palmer To Star In Upcoming Secret FilmKeke Palmer will star in Jordan Peele's forthcoming film while Daniel Kaluuya is in talks to join the mystery project.By Aron A.