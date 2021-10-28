The public is ready to see Kevin Hart turn up the laughs and the drama alongside Wesley Snipes in the pair's Netflix series. The entertainment veterans have joined together for the drama-thriller True Story, a seven-episode series that is set to take over the Thanksgiving holiday next month, and on Wednesday (October 27), Netflix teased fans with the show's intense trailer.

As the plot goes, The Kid (Kevin Hart) is one of the world's most famous comedians and while out on tour, he's excited for the stop in his hometown of Philadelphia.

However, his older brother (Wesley Snipes) surfaces with some bad news and it becomes a "matter of life and death," explains Deadline. The brothers are described as being polar opposites as one tries to stay out of trouble as he amasses success and the other seems to walk into controversy headfirst.

On Instagram, Hart shared the trailer and added in the caption, "The trailer to my new series 'True Story' is finally here...Betrayal is Relative." True Story also stars "Tawny Newsome, Will Catlett, Paul Adelstein, Theo Rossi, Ash Santos, John Ales, Chris Diamantopoulos, Lauren London, and Billy Zane."

The series premieres on Netflix on November 24. Check out the trailer below and let us know if you'll be watching this one.

[via]