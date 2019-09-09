Kehlani is a proud mother to her baby, showing us all the most adorable photos of her daughter on social media. When she first announced her pregnancy, many had wondered who the baby's father was. Lani was not in a relationship at the time (or at least it wasn't public knowledge) and she finally ended up spilling the beans on an episode of Nicki Minaj's Queen Radio show. "I was lucky to find a partner who was a bisexual male. And he really understands my queerness and my fluidity, and I really understand his. It's very awesome to be understood," said the star singer at the time. Now that she's dating rapper YG, fans have started to question her baby daddy's sexuality again and he actually responded to the trolls with a brief message.

"I've never been a sperm donor nor do i identify as gay nor have i ever been *the gay best friend* lol," wrote Javaughn on Twitter last week. "I am a father to my beautiful daughter and I like what I like. if you gon be aimless & nosey least have yo facts straight."

Clearly, he is frustrated that people are still questioning his sexuality after it was initially clear that he identifies as bisexual. He and Kehlani are both involved in the baby's life and they literally made an arrangement to have this child so their connection is of no business to anybody else. Congratulations to the new parents.