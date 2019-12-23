Last night, Kehlani gave into the pressure from the masses and dropped her collaboration with Keyshia Cole, "All Me". After she shared a snippet of the song, the #DropTheSongKehlani campaign was kicked off to give her fans something to hold them over until she releases her sophomore album. "I’ve never had a song hype like this before it dropped," Kehlani wrote in a series of tweets. "I’ve never had this much energy for a musical release [...] and this was accidental. This wasn’t my planned single, this isn't a part of the roll out for my album... I put a snippet up & y’all made it viral."

Kehlani is clearly very connected to her fanbase and she wants to keep it that way, so she shared her phone number on Twitter last night along witht the song. She laid down a few ground rules to ensure that she doesn't up regretting being so generous. (1) "don’t b messy" (2) "remember to say who it is first" (3) "dont get in trouble textin me".

Once you text the number (1-510-692-4419), you receive an automated message that reads: "Hey! It's kehlani! Thanks for texting me! Click the link and add me to your contacts so we can stay linked up direct. Blessss blessssss babyyyy!" It's unclear what will come of a bunch of ordinary folk having Kehlani's number saved in their contacts, but perhaps it will be tied into her album rollout. Other artists like Ty Dolla $ign and Tory Lanez have recently made use of this tactic for making the artist-fan relationship more intimate.