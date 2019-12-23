mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kehlani Joined By Keyshia Cole On "All Me" Track

Milca P.
December 23, 2019 00:01
All Me
Kehlani Feat. Keyshia Cole

Kehlani drops the highly-anticipated track.


After sparking a social media campaign with her latest snippets, Kehlani has had no choice but to drop off her newest Keyshia Cole-assisted "All Me" track, bringing together two of Oakland's finest for a last-minute arrival as the year winds down.

"I’ve never had a song hype like this before it dropped," Kehlani revealed to fans via a eries of tweets. "I’ve never had this much energy for a musical release [...] and this was accidental. This wasn’t my planned single, this isn't a part of the roll out for my album... I put a snippet up & y’all made it viral." 

The track was speculated to be a throwaway to hold fans over until a "#DropTheSongKehlani" movement left the 24-year-old with no choice. Just like that, the road toward K2 begins.

Quotable Lyrics

Never have I ever questioned ya, questioned ya
You already know that
I ain't never stressed with ya, stressed with ya
Love me and you own that, uh
That's why I'm so impressed with ya, blessed with ya

