Quickly becoming one of the music industry's favorite hip-hop couples, YG and Kehlani are making their mark out here. They don't seem to be too concerned with social media antics or spreading their love all over the place. The Young Gangsta and his girlfriend Lani are just living their lives unbothered, updating us whenever they darned well please. One of their recent interactions had fans laughing though after the stunning songstress slid into her man's comments to laugh at his pre-relationship status images.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Posting a gallery of promotional shots for Office Magazine, YG can be seen in bed with two curvy women rocking red string bikinis and high heels. The pictures are sensual in nature and the Stay Dangerous rapper had fun in his caption, noting that this was all pre-Lani. Of course, the new mother had something to say, responding to the post and laughing along with YG.

"Why are you like this," she asked before chiming in a second time. "I'm laughing at the caption." So many people were left in tears over the remark that YG decided to highlight. These days, the only person he's sharing a bed with is his boo Kehlani and she knows that.

These two seem amazing together and we wish them nothing but the best!