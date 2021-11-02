During a recent appearance on The Art of Dialogue, the uncle of Tupac Shakur's alleged killer, Keefe D, revealed his thoughts about the 1997 murder of The Notorious B.I.G.

Keefe first revealed his belief that, if Biggie and Puff Daddy had allowed Los Angeles' Southside Crips to act as their security the night of March 9, 1997, the late rapper would still be alive today. But more interesting were his theories about who set up the murder of The Notorious B.I.G.

According to Keefe, Biggie had given out a "gang of invitations," for he and his crew to attend the famed Vibe magazine party held at the Petersen Automotive Museum. Upon his arrival, Keefe says Puff pulled him aside and warned that the feds had been tailing he and Biggie, and that he didn't want the Southside Crips to catch any heat from what they had going on.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Keefe then said he went to grab a couple friends who had shown up late to the party, and saw both DJ Quik and 92.3's radio personality, Theo.

"He was with a few of them Blood dudes," Keefe said. "I went back up there and told Puff and them, 'them dudes is here, y'all be careful.' ... if they hadn't called us off, B.I.G. would still be here."

Keefe continued on to explain that, had the Southside Crips been used as security, they would have surrounded B.I.G.'s Chevrolet Suburban, and would not have let another vehicle close to the late rapper. Unfortunately, that didn't happen. Puff called off Keefe and his gang and, as the story goes, The Notorious B.I.G. was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Although the case has never been solved and nobody has been convicted of murdering The Notorious B.I.G., Keefe offered up his thoughts on the situation, and said he believes Theo and DJ Quik set Biggie up.

"Me myself, I think Theo and them did 'em, the DJ dude. That’s who I think did it. Him and Quik," Keefe said. "I just think the set up went down in that type of way."

While he did not elaborate on exactly why he believes Quik had something to do with B.I.G.'s murder, Keefe mentioned that he had seen Tha Dogg Pound crew at Puff Daddy events, and said the gang affiliations within Suge Knight's Death Row Records made situations more intense.

"I seen Tha Dogg Pound dudes, they used to come to his events. And that’s a cold mixture that Suge had going down. He was a Blood and all his artists was all Crips. That’s a trip. That was a hell of a mixture."

What do you think of Keefe D's claims that DJ Quik set up the killing of The Notorious B.I.G.? Let us know in the comments.

