Kawhi Leonard Presents "Culture Jam" Ft. NBA YoungBoy, Lil Uzi Vert, Rod Wave, Yung Bleu & More

Earlier this year, Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard began teasing his music project, Culture Jam. The NBA champion's vision for creating an album initially confused Hip Hop fans, but as Leonard would later say, Rap and basketball are two avenues that frequently cross in the entertainment industry.

"It just merges basketball and music together. It's always been something on my mind that I wanted to do, so it's just something that can uplift our community. A portion of each stream is gonna go to the Mamba & Mambacita Foundation," Leonard said back in May.

Culture features several hitmakers including Rod Wave, NBA YoungBoy, Gunna, Polo G, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Capella Grey, Stefflon Don, Ty Dolla $ign, Wale, Yung Bleu, NLE Choppa, and BlueBucksClan. Stream Kawhi Leonard Presents: Culture Jam and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Everything Different with Rod Wave ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again

2. Waves ft. Gunna & Polo G

3. Thankful with Lil Uzi Vert

4. Bestie ft. A Boogie wit da Hoodie & Capella Grey

5. Gotta Have It with Stefflon Don, Ty Dolla $ign ft. Wale

6. Everywhere You Go with Yung Bleu, NLE Choppa

7. No Thank You with BlueBucksClan