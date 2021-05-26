Kawhi Leonard has proven to be a star athlete over the course of his NBA career but he's making a smooth transition into the music industry.



Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

A few weeks ago, Kawhi made a rare appearance on Instagram Live where he announced that he was working on Culture Jam project that fuses together the worlds of hip-hop and basketball. "The 'Culture Jam' project, it’s just merging hip hop and basketball together, you know what I mean,” said Leonard. “Pretty much, coming from our background, it goes hand-in-hand. So, May 7th we got NBA YoungBoy and Rod Wave dropping a single. It’s fire."

May 7th came and went without any sign of the single but it'll finally be arriving in its entirety this Friday. A post on Culture Jam's Instagram page shared a "PSA" from the Clippers star announcing the single "Everything Different" ft. Youngboy Never Broke Again and Rod Wave. The song snippet was accompanied by footage of Kawhi practicing in a gym by himself at 6 a.m.

This wouldn't be the first time Youngboy Never Broke Again and Rod Wave have worked together. Last year, Rod Wave made an appearance on NBA Youngboy and Rich The Kid's collaborative project, Nobody Safe on the song, "Sorry Momma."

Check out the snippet of Rod Wave and Youngboy's upcoming single dropping this Friday, May 28th.