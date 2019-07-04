Kawhi Leonard is the biggest free agent left on the market right now and it appears as though the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Los Angeles Clippers are all in the running to land him. Last week it was being reported that Kawhi would meet with the New York Knicks, although there hadn't been many updates on that this week. Well, yesterday it was reported by Marc Berman of the New York Post that the Knicks actually canceled their meeting with Leonard over fears that he wouldn't sign and they would miss out on getting other free agent talents.

Within the first day of free agency, the Knicks ended up spending upwards of $70 million which wouldn't give them enough space to sign Kawhi. Essentially, they figured they could only sign him if a player like Kevin Durant had also made a commitment to the team. The Knicks have been roasted in the past for their inability to secure big-name free agents, so perhaps the team was just trying to avoid the inevitable.

Leonard was in Toronto yesterday and was even followed by nosey news helicopters who wanted to capture his every movement throughout the city. Jalen Rose of ESPN believes Kawhi will sign a two-year deal with the Raptors, although no one really knows what he will decide at this point.

Stay tuned for more free agency updates as we will sure to bring you the latest information.