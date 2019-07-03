Kawhi Leonard has been the most popular man in free agency as his presence on a team usually ends up with said franchise winning an NBA title. He just gave the Toronto Raptors their first ever championship and many in the city are hoping that he stays with them. There have been plenty of rumors as to where he will go this Summer with most people claiming that he will end up becoming a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Today, CP24 in Canada tracked down a private plane containing Leonard who is presumably in Toronto to meet with the team. His entire convoy has been tracked as it travels the streets and now fans are waiting for Kawhi's arrival at the alleged meeting spot.

This all seems like it has been stripped right out of a movie and Twitter has noticed. High profile free agents are nothing new in sports but a player has never quite captivated an entire country like Kawhi has. Having said that, it's no surprise fans would want him back next season, although stalking him probably isn't the best way to go about it.

Either way, here are some of the best reactions to the madness going down in Toronto today.