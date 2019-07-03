Kawhi Leonard has returned to Toronto as the basketball world eagerly awaits his free agency decision.

If you thought #NBATwitter was closely monitoring his every move before, things ramped up to another level on Wednesday as helicopters captured footage of Kawhi landing in Toronto and then hopping in a black SUV. In fact, a crowd has already gathered outside of the Hazelton Hotel where Leonard is expected to meet with Raptors brass.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP is reportedly still weighing his options between re-signing with the NBA champion Toronto Raptors, joining LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Lakers, or starting his own squad with the Clippers. Even after several days of meeting in Los Angeles, it's anybody's guess what Leonard's decision will be - and there are plenty of rumors circulating as we approach the Fourth of July holiday.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Drake will be helping the Raptors in their final pitch to Kawhi and it is believed that Leonard's camp is doing their best to keep any information from leaking to the public. Although, footage shown in the tweets above proves that word of Leonard's meeting with the Raptors execs wasn't exactly kept under wraps.

Rumors continue to suggest that the Los Angeles Lakers are in the lead right now, but we may not know for certain until July 4, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.