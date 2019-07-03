Throughout the entirety of the NBA playoffs, fans were graced with the courtside antics of one Aubrey Graham. Drake was everywhere when it came to the Raptors and sometimes, he got dangerously close to actually going onto the court and suiting up for some shots. Once the Raptors won the championship, it became no surprise that the rapper would be a large part of the festivities.

While they may be world champions, the Raptors have something much bigger on their minds. Their star player Kawhi Leonard is now a free agent and has been taking meetings with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers. The media pundits at ESPN would like you to believe that he's going to the Lakers, although the two-time Finals MVP hasn't let on as to where he'll end up. The Raptors still believe they have a shot to keep him and according to reports, the two sides met yesterday. According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Raptors will have some help with their pitch as Drake is expected to make his own recruitment effort. It's unknown what Drake's exact plans are but considering just how much power he has, it's probably quite extravagant.

Leonard is the last big name free agent to make a decision as everyone else let the media know as soon as the Free Agency period opened up. Players like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant ended up with the Brooklyn Nets, while Kemba Walker decided to sign with the Boston Celtics.

Stay tuned for updates on Free Agency as we will be sure to bring them to you.