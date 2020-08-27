Another celebrity spawn has arrived. Katy Perry surprised fans when she announced that she was pregnant back in March by revealing her growing baby bump in the music video to her single "Never Worn White." The Grammy Award-winning singer and her actor fiancé Orlando Bloom have been eagerly expecting the arrival of their little girl, and according to E!, Katy gave birth on Wednesday (August 26) to Daisy Dove Bloom.



Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the couple said in a statement to UNICEF, an organization that has named both Katy and Orlando as ambassadors. The new parents used the opportunity to raise awareness about a global cause. "But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was."

"Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes," they added. "Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."

Daisy Bloom is Katy's firstborn and Orlando's second child. He shares a nine-year-old son, Flynn, with supermodel ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Congrats to the couple.

[via]