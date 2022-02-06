Kat Von D is one of the most famous tattoo artists in the world thanks to her appearances on shows like Miami Ink and LA Ink. She also has a makeup line to her name, which has helped turn her into a household name. The reality star has certainly been through her fair share of controversies, although she certainly went through the scariest moment of her life last night, as she was startled by a home intruder who had peculiar motives.

According to TMZ, Kat Von D was sleeping at around 10:15 last night, when all of a sudden, she woke up and saw some light around her house. When she realized someone was inside, she took her three-year-old child and left the home before calling 911.

As the story goes, the home intruder was taken into custody, and his excuse for the entire endeavor was quite interesting. He claims that he wanted to buy the house and that he was simply visiting to check out the premises. He also noted that he needed to use the bathroom, which is the event that ultimately startled the home's rightful owner.

What's interesting about this is the fact that Kat Von D recently put the home up for sale, which means the man's excuse is somewhat viable. However, it remains unacceptable to enter someone's home after hours, without any sort of permission.

