KA$HDAMI's Collection Of B.B. Simon Belts Is Unmatched

KA$HDAMI shows off his collection of B.B. Simon belts on the new episode of "In My Bag."

We've heard Lil Uzi Vert rap about his favorite B.B. Simon belts over the years but it looks like Las Vegas-born, Maryland-raised hip-hop artist KA$HDAMI might have an even greater collection. As part of the latest episode of In My Bag, the 17-year-old rapper showed off his unmatched collection of belts from the made-to-order belt and accessories company, pulling out three different belts that he keeps on him in case he needs to switch up his 'fit on a whim.

Following the release of his new single "Posed2Be," KA$HDAMI's recent episode of In My Bag went live, showcasing what the artist keeps on him at most times. He started off with the bag itself, which he actually purchased right before filming. Making a stop by the Louis Vuitton store, Dami found a bag that fits everything he needs, dropping $2,500 on his bill.

He proceeded to show off his belts, body oils that he uses to keep himself smelling fresh, candy, water, and two phones. Staying true to his name, Dami also pulled out $10,000 from his bag, explaining, "It's a normal day, might go shopping or something. Keep the money on you, you know, KA$H, I can't have no cash, you feel me? It's in the name."

Once you're done learning about what's in KA$HDAMI's bag, check out his new single here. Who would you like to see on the next episode?