KA$HDAMI Shares New Single, "Posed2Be"

Las Vegas-born, Maryland-raised hip-hop artist KA$HDAMI has returned with his brand new single, "Posed2Be."

One of the most popular names on the underground circuit, KA$HDAMI has built a large fanbase over the course of the last few years. He continues to grow as an artist and develop his sound, but the 17-year-old seems destined for big things in the music industry. The Republic Records-signed teen rapper is back this week with his new single, "Posed2Be."

Many of Dami's fans are praising him for this song, noting that it's been a pleasure to watch him evolve and reach new levels with each of his releases.

As he continues to gain favor in the rap world, listen to KA$HDAMI's new single below and let us know what you think in the comments.





Quotable Lyrics:

They say Dami ain't on sh*t but then d*ck ride all the b*tch n***as

I was thirteen toting sticks, n***a, fourteen, whooping b*tch n***as

Fifteen, I was jugging and I used to steal the whip, n***a

I-I-I turned sixteen, went to TikTok and got rich, n***a