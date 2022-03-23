mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

KA$HDAMI Shares New Single, "Posed2Be"

Alex Zidel
March 23, 2022 15:21
KA$HDAMI returns with his new single, "Posed2Be."


Las Vegas-born, Maryland-raised hip-hop artist KA$HDAMI has returned with his brand new single, "Posed2Be."

One of the most popular names on the underground circuit, KA$HDAMI has built a large fanbase over the course of the last few years. He continues to grow as an artist and develop his sound, but the 17-year-old seems destined for big things in the music industry. The Republic Records-signed teen rapper is back this week with his new single, "Posed2Be." 

Many of Dami's fans are praising him for this song, noting that it's been a pleasure to watch him evolve and reach new levels with each of his releases. 

As he continues to gain favor in the rap world, listen to KA$HDAMI's new single below and let us know what you think in the comments.


Quotable Lyrics:

They say Dami ain't on sh*t but then d*ck ride all the b*tch n***as
I was thirteen toting sticks, n***a, fourteen, whooping b*tch n***as
Fifteen, I was jugging and I used to steal the whip, n***a
I-I-I turned sixteen, went to TikTok and got rich, n***a

KA$HDAMI new music new song
