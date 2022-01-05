Big Jade Explains Why Her Fingers Are Always Red In Pictures

Big Jade blames her red fingers on her love of Hot Cheetos.

Beaumont, Texas-raised rapper Big Jade has picked up a lot of attention over the years for her show-stopping freestyles and her unapologetically authentic energy. Working closely with producers including BeatKing, DJ Chose, and more to develop her sound, Big Jade has also collaborated with the likes of Erica Banks, OMB Bloodbath, and other rising female rappers in the game. As she continues to apply pressure as an Alamo Records signee, Big Jade is on the fast path to superstardom.

During her recent trip to Los Angeles, the rapper stopped by our office space for a new episode of In My Bag, where she unpacked her Telfar and went through all of her essentials.





Revealing that her Telfar was sent to her for free, she mispronounced the brand's name and didn't think twice about it before showing off the spray she uses to keep her wig looking great, lip balm since her lips are always dry, and more. Most interestingly, Jade took out a small bag of XXtra Flamin Hot Cheetos, which she says she always has on her.

"I always got some Hot Cheetos," said the rapper. "If you noticed, on my page, anything I post, these two [fingers] are always red because of Hot Cheetos. This my shit. Anywhere I go, I need these."

She also showed off a pack of weed, telling us that she likes to always stay high so she can think, eat, record, and do everything on her schedule.

Watch the new episode of In My Bag above with Big Jade, and stay tuned for new music from her in 2022.