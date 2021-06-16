Rapper Kash Doll and basketball superstar Kevin Durant previously had a playful exchange on social media over who rightfully owns the "KD" nickname. The public generally uses it to refer to Durant on and off the court, but Kash Doll made sure to let the Brooklyn Nets star know that he wasn't the only person flaunting those initials. After she tried to reclaim the nickname, Durant clapped back at her and said, "You did not have to use those initials to get this tweet off...U have to relax with the KD talk, your name is KASHDOLL."

The tweet quickly went viral -- but Durant may have proven that he's the biggest "KD" in the world after his historic game last night. The all-time great proved that he's one of the best players of all time, showing out for one of the best playoff performances ever. Leading his squad to a win over the Bucks, Durant was celebrated all night on Twitter. Even Kash Doll was singing his praises -- but she made sure to be a little petty about it.



Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

"Come on Cevin Durant," wrote the rapper on Twitter, joking about the man's initials. Clearly, she wants to be known as the only famous KD, but Durant (and Kraft Dinner, to be frank) has something to say about that.

Check out the latest layer of the playful pettiness between Kash Doll and Kevin Durant below.