Several members of the A$AP Mob went public to claim that A$AP Ferg, one of the most popular members of the group, had been kicked out.

"Ferg ain't ASAP NO MORE sorry guys," wrote A$AP Illz on Instagram Stories. "That n***a burnt out, songs dumb trash mr anthem can't get right."

A$AP Bari later confirmed the rumors, commenting: "He said what he said."

A$AP Nast then went on the record to state that, unlike what his fellow members are saying, Ferg still has a spot in the crew.

With a new album out, the Harlem rapper is officially commenting on what went down, addressing the drama and claiming that their messy exchange was legitimate in a new interview with Ebro In The Morning.

"Them tweets was really real," says Ferg about the A$AP Mob controversy. "It was something super petty. But, to make a long story short, I address it in a song called 'Big A$AP' that I'm adding onto the project in a week. You're gonna get all the answers you want out of that song."

For what it's worth, A$AP Ferg has not changed his name, still representing the New York clique.

It looks like we'll need to stay tuned in for Ferg's explanation of what happened next week!