Karlae Celebrates Her Birthday With New Single "Sheesh"

Young Stoner Life Records has been having an incredible year, developing more of their artists and ensuring that they remain one of Atlanta's premier hip-hop labels. Known for unity and family values, Young Thug's group has ushered in the new generation of SlimeStars this year, with FN DaDealer, Yung Kayo, YTB Trench, Bslime, and others coming up. Other artists, like Karlae, have been with Thug for years, and she's just now experiencing her blessings with one of the hottest records on the #1 album Slime Language 2, "I Like."

During her latest interview with HNHH for our long-form piece about YSL Records, Karlae teased new music and new videos coming soon, and she's just delivered on her promise, celebrating her birthday with the release of "Sheesh."

The new single comes with a video, which shows the First Lady of Young Stoner Life dripping in diamonds, showing off her lyrical skills, and bringing the vibes.

"Sheesh is the reaction everyone gives after they've doubted you and you come back stronger," said Karlae about the new single. "In the studio, I was in a bag and I wanted everyone in their bag. They think I'm the underdog, but I always end up on top."

Check out the Queen of Slime's new single below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Got it out the mud, I'm a beast

New Dior Jordan's, I be steppin', no crease

Whole gang with me, I ain't worried 'bout beef

I just throw this ass back and they be like, "Sheesh"