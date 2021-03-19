They're an unproblematic couple that seems to be loving the time they spend together, but on Thursday (March 18), a gossip site shared screenshots alleging there was trouble at home. Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns have shared sweet photos of one another and sappy public exchanges that have made lonely people envious, but cheating accusations surfaced from Gossip of the City. In the screenshot of the DM exchange, Towns is alleged to be talking to a model he's been seeing for some time. He's shown saying his girl is leaving or isn't around, but the basketball star is calling it all lies.

Jordyn Woods has already shared a statement on Twitter, denying the allegations of infidelity and calling out the blog for sharing what she calls false news. However, the blog stands by its report, further sharing more screenshots, including proof that Towns has been liking the other woman's photos and a screenshot of a flight arrangement that suggests the NBA player may have flown her out to see him.

However, Towns is calling foul. "So I got the baddest girl in the game and you think I’m gonna waste my energy with anyone else [crying laughing emoji] gtfoh!" he tweeted. "Same haters we got now are gonna be the same ones we have when I put that ring on her finger [shrugging emoji]." Meanwhile, the other woman in question reportedly stated that it's all untrue and someone created fake pages to make a scandal.

Check it all out below.