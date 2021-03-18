Karl-Anthony Towns has had a tumultuous year off the court, mourning the deaths of seven family members from COVID-19. The last thing he needs is for false rumors to be circulating online, painting him as a cheater. That's exactly what happened when somebody allegedly manipulated screenshots to make it appear as though KAT was two-timing his girlfriend Jordyn Woods.

After the chatter took social media by storm, Jordyn Woods has officially responded by denying that there's nothing happening between her and Karl-Anthony, telling her followers that the screenshots are fake.

"People really be praying on your downfall," wrote the model on Twitter. "So crazy how someone can make fake screenshots and send it to blogs and y’all believe it. My relationship is more than solid and I put that on everything. He don’t even talk like that. 'Mamita', come on now. I normally don’t address anything but what you’re not gonna do is play with my mans character. And to the person who started this rumor... WE SEEE YOU SIS.. since you wanna be seen SO BAD. God see you too."

In the screenshots, which were posted by gossip blog @gossipofthecity_, Karl-Anthony allegedly organizes his next meet-up with his mistress, who says she'll fly to meet him in Minnesota. It didn't take a long time for Jordyn to see the trend taking off before addressing it and letting everyone know it's not the real deal.

Karl-Anthony Towns has not addressed the scandal.

Do you think KAT was cheating?