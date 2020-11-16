Jordyn Woods hired a mariachi band to surprise her boyfriend, NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, on his birthday, this weekend.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

The 23-year-old model posted a video of the band performing in from of the NBA All-Star, the day before his birthday, Saturday. Towns turned 25-years-old on Sunday.

“When we was looking fly but couldn’t post cause we didn’t want nobody to see us yet,” Woods said on her Instagram story with a picture of the two of them. “It’s an adventure every day,” she continued, posting a series of photos of the two together. “But to plenty more years!!!!”

The couple announced they'd begun dating earlier this year on Instagram.

In October, Woods revealed that she was creating an Only Fans account, a decision Towns was fully supportive of.

“It’s amazing to have people in your life that support you through whatever, and they’re there to uplift you, and help you through your journey. We’re very open about it. We talk about everything,” Woods told Page Six in a recent interview.

“A lot people in the world don’t want to see you succeed, and to have someone in your corner that wants to see you succeed is pretty awesome," she said.

