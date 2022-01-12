At its core, Kanye West's Sunday Service has always been aimed at being a wholesome, religious experience for Ye's choir to gather and transform some of his hits into gospel anthems. However, at times, Sunday Service has mostly been best at creating headlines.

After he founded Sunday Service in 2019 to accompany his JESUS IS KING album and they took a hiatus, the choir reunited for more gatherings in October after the smoke had cleared from Ye's Donda release. Some of the performances have been righteous and beneficial, including ones that were dedicated to the lives of Virgil Abloh and those who passed away at the Astroworld festival tragedy. Others, however, have been viewed as problematic, including the one involving Marilyn Manson, who has received numerous abuse allegations, as well as an upcoming Sunday Service event Ye has planned in Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin.

But, when Kanye's manager Bu Thiam was interviewed today by TMZ, he fully endorsed Ye's Russia trip: "Listen man, that's King Ye. Why Not?"

When discussing if Kanye should be going or not because of Putin's controversial reputation, Bu doubled down: "I love that dude. He's a leader. Sometimes he has to make tough decisions. Unfortunately in America, you hate everybody that's not American. He's a strong man. In his country he's loved."

Ye plans to set up camp in Russia to have another home he can frequent, much like his Wyoming residency. West and Putin will have "business-related" meetings, and Kanye hopes to make music with EMIN, a Russian music artist who hopes to achieve success in America. EMIN is the son of powerful Russian real estate entrepreneur Aras Agalarov.

Check out what Bu about Kanye's Russian trip had to say below.

