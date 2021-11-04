The surprise Sunday Service that kicked off on Halloween this past weekend continues to be a topic of debate. Kanye West's Sunday Services were once all the rage, but there seems to have been a bit of a lull in recent months as the rapper prepared for the epic rollout of Donda. On Halloween, West was joined by Justin Bieber and Marilyn Manson as they were all photographed together in prayer, and the shock-rocker's inclusion in Ye's recent dealings have confused the public.

Previously, Manson made an appearance with West and DaBaby at Donda's Chicago listening event. That came amid the ongoing allegations of sexual assault, battery, and rape that Manson is facing from several accusers, including Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco.



MEGA / Contributor / Getty Images

Others who have accused the rocker of abuse have been his ex-girlfriend andWestworld actress Evan Rachel Wood in addition to his former assistant. Manson has vehemently denied the claims but his appearances with West have caused the public to question Kanye's intentions, as well as Manson's.

The debates have spurned op-ed think-pieces, TikTok video series', and back and forth spats between social media users across all platforms. We've collected a few reactions regarding the backlash below. West, meanwhile, has not addressed his critics.