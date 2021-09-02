bu thiam
- PoliticsKanye's Manager Bu Thiam Endorses His Upcoming Putin Visit To RussiaYe has some big plans in Russia later this year.By Thomas Galindo
- MusicKanye West's Manager Speaks On Drake, Soulja Boy, & Chris BrownBu Thaim claims Kanye called Chris to straighten things out while also saying they're waiting to hear what Drake says on "Certified Lover Boy."By Erika Marie
- BeefKanye's Team Waiting To See If Drake's "CLB" Takes Any ShotsDrake taking shots on "Certified Lover Boy" may very well prompt Kanye West to re-evaluate the conflict. By Mitch Findlay