Kanye West's grip on the culture is unlike anyone else's. That's not just based on his contributions to music over the years but also, his ability to set trends as a fashion icon. The Yeezy brand has continued to dominate the world of streetwear and high fashion but 'Ye's intention was to make his products more accessible to the masses.



His recent collaboration with GAP is meant to provide that sort of accessibility for fans but it turns out that the demand is too high. According to sports business journalist Joe Pompliano, Kanye West's Yeezy x GAP collaboration resulted in $7M in sales for the store. Former Gap CEO Mickey Drexler revealed that the Yeezy x Gap jacket the rapper debuted during his first DONDA listening party at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta sold out overnight. What's even more interesting is that the 35,000 people who copped $200 jacket won't receive it for at least another six months.

While 'Ye's fashion ventures are selling out instantaneously, his fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his new album. He hosted a second listening party last week where he levitated out of the stadium. Unfortunately, the album did not upload to streaming services on Friday, as Juicy J predicted. There's a tentative date set for Aug. 15th but we'll see if it gets released by then.