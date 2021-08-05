Kanye West is currently working hard on DONDA although as of writing this, he is currently sleeping on his live stream. Theatrics aside, Kanye is expected to drop his new album tonight and fans are extremely excited to hear the finished product. As for his other ventures, Kanye is remaining active, especially when it comes to his Yeezy brand. His offshoot imprint with Adidas has made him into a billionaire and over the coming months, fans will be given a plethora of great new Yeezy models.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 has proven to be a huger money-maker for West and despite the shoe dropping five years ago, it still receives new colorways. In fact, the shoe is set to receive a whole new pattern on the "MX Rock" offering which has just been shown off by @teddyssole on Instagram. As you can see below, this new model has a black stripe and black Boost, all while the upper is covered in brown, black, and white swirls.

This new colorway will be dropping soon, however, an official release date has not yet been given. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates in regards to this sneaker. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.