The Yeezy x Gap collection has been rolling out slowly but surely. Following the announcement of Kanye West's ten-year deal with Gap, the clothing brand has officially launched the second piece from the Yeezy x Gap drop: the Round Jacket in black.

Kanye was recently spotted wearing the piece during Paris Fashion Week, sitting in the front row at the Balenciaga show with Lil Baby, James Harden, and more. Made of 100% cotton poplin with matte rubberized PU coating, the black Round Jacket will be made available for pre-order in Japan, Europe, and the U.K. today. It hits the Yeezy x Gap site at 10 AM local time.



Image via Yeezy x Gap

This release follows that of the similar blue Round Jacket, which sold out almost instantly on Kanye's birthday last month. The new piece will only be shipped out in the winter, so you'll be sure to receive this by the time the weather cools down.

So far, there is no word on when the rest of the collection will be rolling out. However, with the hype surrounding these first two drops, it's clear that Yeezy x Gap will be another successful venture for Kanye, who has transitioned seamlessly into becoming one of the heavy hitters in fashion in the last decade.



Photo credit: Stephane Feugere -- Image via Yeezy x Gap