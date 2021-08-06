This famed phantom album is just hours away from materializing—hopefully—and fans are gearing up for another round of Donda madness. It was just two weeks ago when Kanye seemingly promised that his album was on the way, and the rapper even hosted listening events in Las Vegas and Atlanta.

Thousands of people swarmed the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for what was slated to be an epic rollout and release of the anticipated project. Yet, at the stroke of midnight, fans were left perplexed and Donda never arrived.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

What has followed has been an onslaught of reports regarding Ye finishing up the record with 25th-hour-styled additions. West has reportedly been streaming Live on Apple Music with his "Countdown to Donda" event, and with all of the hype surrounding the album's release, Juicy J isn't convinced that Ye will deliver.

Over on Twitter, the Three 6 Mafia icon made an offer. "10k bet Kanye don’t drop his album tonight," he wrote." There have been plenty of people who tried telling the megaproducer that West will, indeed, deliver Donda, but he remains unconvinced. "He not gone drop that album tonight." We're not sure if there has been anyone who has formally agreed to Juicy J's bet, but you can let us know if you agree with him.