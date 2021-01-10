Steve Stanulis, a former bodyguard for Kanye West, has sent a cease and desist letter to TikTok star Cole Carrigan, who recently claimed that Stanulis arranged a hotel meeting between West and Carrigan in November.

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

In a series of posts on TikTok, Carrigan claimed to have planned the meeting with West through Stanulis via social media DMs:

I obviously can’t say much… I don’t want a lawsuit from Kim Kardashian West, but these are literally the DMs from the security guard — well, ex-security guard — that reached out to me before we started texting, so that’s all I’m going to say on that. He asked if I remembered him from the party and he said that Ye wanted to meet me tonight.

Stanulis’ lawyer, Dmitriy Shakhnevich, sent a strongly worded letter to Carrigan shortly after. The letter, obtained by Page Six, reads:

As you know, these images are not authentic, and the statements you made are completely and entirely false. In fact, our client hereby denies ever meeting you, speaking with you or, more broadly, even knowing of your identity prior to January 7, 2021. As such, our client denies, in the strongest terms, all of these false and defamatory statements involving his name and likeness.

West is currently in the midst of a public divorce from Kim Kardashian. Jeffree Star recently hinted that he may have played a role in the couple's separation.

