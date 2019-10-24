Two days ahead of the release of his highly-anticipated album, Kanye West invades The Forum in Los Angeles. The rapper has been sharing his Jesus Is King project in bits and pieces over the last few weeks, even debuting the record in Detroit and playing tracks during his Sunday Service concerts. On Wednesday evening, it was L.A.'s turn to get a taste of the record, as Ye and his team took over The Forum for the "Jesus Is King Album & Film Experience."

Both the film and the Jesus Is King album will hit the streets on Friday, and the on-screen project has been described in the IMAX release as: "Filmed in the summer of 2019, 'Jesus Is King' brings Kanye West’s famed Sunday Service to life in the Roden Crater, visionary artist James Turrell’s never-before-seen installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert."

The Forum was also transformed with an outdoor-style art installation, as captured by Kim Kardashian West. In a sideways clip she shared on social media, thousands of fans can be seen and heard chanting "Kanye!" repeatedly before the performance began. Check out images and clips from the event below.