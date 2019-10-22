There has been an air of mystery surrounding Kanye West's upcoming album release. We initially believed that we would be getting Yandhi last year and, as you all know, that never happened. After a few pushbacks and leaks, that body of work appears to have been scrapped and now, we're getting Jesus Is King. Much like every recent Kanye album rollout, JIK has been plagued with confusion and frustration. The project will mark a return to West's non-secular roots, perhaps beginning a new chapter in the man's life. Releasing the album alongside an IMAX display, there are still some answers we're seeking regarding the musical undertaking itself and one of them has just been provided.

Some fans were wondering if Kid Cudi, West's frequent collaborator, would be making an appearance on Jesus Is King and it turns out that he will, unfortunately, be sitting this one out. After teasing the arrival of more Kids See Ghosts projects, it would appear as though Ye and Cudi's visions did not entirely line up for JIK because Cudder just confirmed that he is not featured on the upcoming piece. Responding to a fan who asked for more information about the tracklist, Cudi said that he's not there but he offered a promising sign for those hoping to vibe out this weekend.

"No im not! But im sure itll be fire," he wrote. That should have been a given. After all, everything Kanye West does is fire. Are you looking forward to Jesus Is King?