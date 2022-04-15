Kanye West was spotted eating out in Malibu with Shannade Clermont on Thursday night, in photos published by TMZ. The outlet says that the dinner didn't appear to be romantic, but instead focused on business.

Shannade and her twin sister, Shannon, have both modeled for Ye in the past, contributing to Yeezy's season 6 drop back in 2018.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Despite meeting with Shannade, it appears that West is still romantically linked to Chaney Jones. Just earlier this month, the Donda rapper treated her to a trip to Utah, as well as gifts showed off on Instagram.

West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, recently discussed the rapper's relationship with Jones, revealing that she's not upset about the couple.

"No. I just want him to be happy and she seems like the sweetest,' Kim said on Not Skinny Not Fat podcast ahead of the release of her family's Hulu series The Kardashians. "Whatever makes you happy, I don't care what it is."

As for Shannade's romantic life, she tweeted back in January that she's looking for a particular type of man: "Y’all want a Russell Wilson. I want a Steve Harvey."

Check out the photos taken of West and Shannade at the link below.

[Via]