Shannade Clermont knows what she wants in a man. On Saturday, January 22nd she hopped onto Twitter and sparked an interesting debate when she posted "y'all want a Russell Wilson. I want a Steve Harvey."

33-year-old Wilson is currently in a relationship with "1, 2 Step" singer Ciara, and they appear to absolutely adore one another. In fact – La La Anthony recently admitted that she hopes to find a love like the superstar duo's one day following her divorce from Carmelo Anthony.





While what C & R have seems appealing, the Bad Girls Club alum is looking more for that Steve and Marjorie Harvey sort of love – although it's unclear if the point she was trying to get off is that she prefers older men or more comedic ones.

"I WANT A BILL GATES SIS," one user responded, clearly hinting that their type is a man who's got some dough to spend. "I want something real," another person added. "He loyal and funny, we both laughing and smashing. Goals."

"Aren't they both rich though?" someone else asked. "Either way, you should have said Musk or Bezos."

Speaking of Steve – he made headlines of his own after his recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when he opened up about his step-daughter Lori's relationship with Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan.

"That boy coming through with some '[I'm] tryna impress the family' gifts," the Family Feud host recalled of his second Christmas spent with the couple, adding that Jordan's talent for giving gifts is why Harvey likes him – read more about that here.