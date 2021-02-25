Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are currently in the midst of a highly-publicized divorce and as it stands, there is a lot of money at stake here. Of course, the couple also has four children together, which also lends itself to a more disputed divorce. Despite this, it seems as though both Kim and Kanye are more than happy to co-parent and they are both aware of how much they will both impact their childrens' lives.

In fact, according to PEOPLE, Kanye has been spending a ton of quality time with his four kids, as he wants to show he is still there for them, amid the divorce. For now, Kim has been absent from these sessions, which is what Kanye specifically asked for. While the two have a different philosophy for raising kids, they are still making the best out of an unfortunate situation.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

"Kanye has been spending time with all the kids," the source said. "A nanny is around during the visits. Kim has not been around for the visits, at Kanye's request. Kim has made it clear that Kanye can talk to his children anytime he wants. She has never threatened to keep him from the kids. She only requires that he is not going to damage them. She knows he loves them, and they love him. Kanye can FaceTime the kids anytime he wants."

While this is extremely difficult for all of the parties here, it's good to see Kanye spending a good amount of time with his family during rough times. The artist has been through a lot these past few years, and family time should do him wonders.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

