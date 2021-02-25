Another day, another gossip report on Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West's divorce filing. While neither of the two involved parties has spoken up about their split, except through subliminal song choices on social media, Kim and Kanye continue to dominate the news circuit as "insider" sources reveal all of their secrets to the media.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kanye and Kim have remained silent on the matter, keeping their divorce off of social media for the time being. Kim reportedly plans on following the drama on the upcoming final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which makes total sense given the family's history. New reports are seemingly detailing the differences between Kanye and Kim's parenting styles for PEOPLE Magazine, including the fact that they reportedly are conflicted on how to raise their children.



Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

"They have a different vision of the world and how their kids should be raised," said a source to the publication about KimYe. "Kim will always support Kanye and his causes and encourage him with their kids, but her future with work, family and life in general are strictly up to her. She makes it happen."

Despite reports that Kim was keeping Kanye away from their kids, the rap legend was spotted this week with their youngest Psalm in Los Angeles.

"Kim will continue with her projects and so will Kanye," added the source. "What they want in life and for their kids doesn't always match. There are few secrets in that family, and everyone knew of the frustrations Kim endured with Kanye and his issues and rants. Not living with Kanye won't change her lifestyle much, she is used to balancing family and work."



Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

We will continue to keep you updated on the latest surrounding Kim, Kanye, and their divorce.

[via]