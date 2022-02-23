Fans may have waited hours before Kanye West hit the stage last night, the debut of Donda 2 proved to be worth the wait. Filled with a slew of collaborators, from Migos and Future to posthumous contributions from XXXTENTACION, Kanye West doesn't hold back from airing out his feelings about certain situations, including his divorce from Kim Kardashian, fatherhood, and his beef with Pete Davidson.



Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

However, the rapper also offers some insight into his feelings about Louis Vuitton on the song "Louis Bags" ft. Jack Harlow. The artist, who previously took on the moniker Louis Vuitton Don, expressed that he will no longer purchase items from the luxury brand following the death of Virgil Abloh. Virgil served as the artistic director of the menswear collection.

"I stopped buying Louis bags after Virgil passed," Ye raps on the song before stating that he's in the LV store with a Gucci mask on.

Following the death of Virgil, rumors began floating around that Kanye Westmight take over his role at Louis Vuitton. However, Kanye shuts that down in subsequent lines where he raps, “We ain’t doin’ business, it won’t be no business."

Virgil Abloh played a significant role in Kanye's career as the creative director of his creative agency Donda. Abloh also helped with the cover art for My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, among other projects.