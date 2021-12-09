Kanye West is one of the biggest names in the fashion world, becoming a multi-billionaire off the back of his Yeezy brand, but the Louis Vuitton Don might be fulfilling his prophecy as the next creative director of Louis Vuitton following the death of his close friend Virgil Abloh.

According to The Sun, Ye is rumored to be in consideration for the creative director role at Louis Vuitton, taking over from his Virgil Abloh following the designer's shocking death from cancer last month.

"Kanye is devastated about Virgil’s death because they had been friends for years and worked together a lot," allegedly said a source. "They shared a similar vision and now Kanye feels he owes it to Virgil to continue his work at Louis Vuitton."



Laurent Viteur/Getty Images

The two friends worked closely together as they both explored the fashion world fifteen years ago. Virgil designed some of Kanye's most iconic album covers and while it has not been confirmed by LVMH or Ye that he is being considered for the role, it would make sense that he would be interested as a way to cherish Virgil's legacy at Louis Vuitton.

Abloh was the founder of Off-White, creative director of Louis Vuitton, and creative director of Donda.

Would you like to see Kanye West become the creative director of Louis Vuitton?



Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

