News of Virgil Abloh’s shocking and untimely death has hit the world hard, and in the days following, many of his closest friends and former colleagues have been busy celebrating the eventful life of the creative genius. On Monday, the Off-White founder’s funeral was held at Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art, and attended by names like Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kid Cudi, and more.

Last week’s Louis Vuitton menswear show saw Virgil’s final creations take the stage, with many of his famous friends in the audience. Several of the same faces could be found in Chi city yesterday, saying a painful good-bye. In a clip, rapper and designer Tyler, the Creator can be seen sharing a few words, getting obviously emotional about his pal’s passing.

Apparently, the California native had just finished drafting up an invitation for Virgil, and he was “so excited” for him to see it, but unfortunately, he never would. The late 41-year-old’s sister, Edwina Abloh, also had an emotional speech prepared. “Virgil inspired multitudes to never relent, and to be the best version of themselves,” she said.

“My brother was endearing and humble, yet daring and courageous. His charisma and aura resonated love and kindness to all. He pursued his passions, and remained diligent until the very end. He was inspired by his confidence and imagination, because Virgil did not believe in the word impossible. As Virgil once said, in his last show, ‘there is no limit. Life is short, you can’t waste even a day subscribing to what people think you should do.”





Others in attendance included Drake, Frank Ocean, Don C, and Jerry Lorenzo. Check out some of the emotional and beautiful moments from the funeral below. RIP Virgil Abloh.

