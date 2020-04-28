There are plenty of artists who hold their cities down, but Kanye West is undeniably proud of the Chicago streets that helped raise him. Before he became Kim Kardashian's husband and was a rap star raising kids in the affluent Calabasas community, Kanye West was a kid from the South Side of Chicago with a hope and a dream. He worked his way up to build the Yeezy empire that affords him the luxuries he enjoys today, and now it's being reported by WGN 9 News that Ye has purchased his childhood home.

The outlet stated that Donda West, mother to Kanye West, bought the modest home in 1985. She remained there until she sold the South Shore property in 2003, a year before Kanye released The College Dropout. Real estate reporter Dennis Rodkin stated that following Donda selling the home, "it went through a lot of trouble after that."

Later, Rhymefest purchased the property but in 2017 shared that because of its terrible condition, he planned on demolishing what remained and constructing a new building. That didn't happen, and it's reported that Kanye bought the house in 2018 and earlier this month, he received all the necessary paperwork to begin renovations on the property. It's said that Ye bought the home for $225K and is expected to spend $60K on renovations. However, it hasn't been made clear what exact plans he has for his childhood home.

[via]