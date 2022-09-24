Kanye West's failed 2020 presidential run was one of the more chaotic parts of that year, and though he lost by a staggering margin, taking home just over 70,000 votes when all was said and done, the father of four isn't letting that hold him back from pursuing more politicking in the future.

Earlier this week, the rapper sat down with Good Morning America to open up about everything from his parenting methods and his faith to his future aspirations of leading the country and his thoughts on his ongoing feud with Adidas and GAP.

Kanye West in 2019 -- Robin Marchant/Getty Images

When asked if he has plans to dive into politics further in the future, West answered, "absolutely." Speaking on his tumultuous attempt at taking over the White House from Donald Trump in the last election, he added, "That time wasn't in God's time."

It's no secret that the Yeezy founder is a highly spiritual person, and from the sounds of things, he firmly believes that the Lord will make his dreams come true in divine timing.

Elsewhere in his chat with the ABC News crew, Ye shared his point of view amid his tensions with executives at both Adidas and GAP. "It was all kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created. I co-created the product at Adidas. I co-created the product at GAP," he explained.





"That means that I was there for some specific agenda, not for Yeezy GAP to be everything that it could be, or this dream that I had about what the GAP could be. It’s time for me to make my own thing."

According to West, learning the ins and outs of the business in more detail is his current plan of attack. "We had to level up. Really show ’em who’s the new boss in town, that I’m the boss of me. I’m no longer just the man ridin’ atop the polo horse," he declared.

"I’m not just a mascot in the middle of the games, gettin’ the crowd hyped up sayin’, ‘Hey, wear this, do this,’ but you know, just learn financial engineering. Learn how to – learn how to really run a company."

Check it all out in the interview below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

