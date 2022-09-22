Kanye West was back to making headlines in recent weeks as his issues with Gap and Adidasspilled into the public eye. The creative mastermind behind Yeezy called out the two companies for undervaluing his contributions to their brands and later, terminated his contracts with both companies.



Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

This morning, Good Morning America shared a segment of their half-hour special, A Conversation with Ye: Linsey Davis Reporting, debuting tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET. The interview covers a wide range of topics, from co-parenting with Kim Kardashian to social media and his struggles with Adidas and Gap. Ye publicly apologized for causing stress to Kim K.

"This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger," Ye said. "I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children at the end of the day.

However, he also argued that his Instagram outbursts were necessary to have a balanced co-parenting structure. "I do have a voice but I had to fight for it," he said after Davis asked if he has a voice when it comes to raising their four children. "That hurts you when you have to scream about what your kids are wearing. And it's just little nuances where there was a parallel to what was happening at Gap, what was happening at Adidas, and what was happening at my home. It was all kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created. I co-created the children. I co-created the product at Adidas. I co-created the product at Gap."

He added that the "parallel does touch on discrimination" including in his marriage.

Afterward, Ye also touched on the struggles he has with the two brands and admitted that "Sway had the answers," in reference to his infamous 2013 interview with Sway Calloway.

